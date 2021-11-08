Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Opens Applications for 2022 Cycle

BIPOC aspiring theatremakers are encouraged to apply for the program offering financial support and mentorship.

Broadway Advocacy Coalition's Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for another cycle. The program, which launched last year, aims to support the next generation of BIPOC theatremakers working behind the scenes.

Selected participants receve a $5,000 scholarship and work sessions focused on leadership, community building, social justice, and mentorship. This year's scholars will also receive an all expenses–paid trip to New York City for in-person mentoring.

Applicants are asked to submit a one-minute video essay describing why they are an ideal candidate for the program, a current transcript, and two letters of recommendation. Applications will be accepted through December 5 at 11:59 PM ET, and chosen scholars will be informed by late December. You can find the application here.

"What started as a dream, became something much bigger than I could have ever imagined," says Richard. "Our inaugural cohort taught me so much. They reminded me of the true power of community and how important it is to be intentional about the spaces we create. I’m beyond grateful to build upon the foundation of our first year by offering even more resources to these future leaders of our industry."

The inaugural year of the program distributed $60,000 to 15 scholars, who participated in work sessions with Richard, Zhailon Levingston, Nicole Brewer, Schele Williams, Clint Ramos, Brian Moreland, and other industry leaders.

"The... program offered me something I could only dream about," says 2020-21 scholar Brillian Qi Bell. "For the first time in my life, I had access to mentors of color and a cohort of friends who were people of color in the backstage industry. It often feels isolating being the only person of color in the room. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to feel safe and understood by my peers."

For more information, visit CodyRenard.com or @CRRScholarship on Instagram.