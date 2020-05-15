Broadway-Aimed D.C. Production of A Strange Loop Postponed to Summer 2021

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-winning musical had been scheduled to play Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in September.

Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has postponed its planned production of Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop—originally scheduled to begin performances this September—to summer 2021 due to the current health crisis. New dates and casting, along with details about additional shifts to Woolly Mammoth's season, will be announced at a later date.

The work recently won this year's Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the first musical to earn the honor without having played Broadway. The piece premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 2019, winning the 2020 New York Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, but Fun Home producer Barbara Whitman has been open about her Broadway plans for the work following the D.C. run.

The musical follows a young artist at war with a host of demons—not least of which are the punishing thoughts in his own head—in an attempt to capture and understand his own strange loop.

The Off-Broadway production was helmed by Stephen Brackett and featured choreography by Raja Feather Kelly and music direction by Rona Siddiqui. All three will return to stage the D.C. production.