Broadway-Aimed Houdini Musical Holds Virtual Reading With Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes

Federico Bellone is attached to direct.

The bio-musical Houdini, previously titled The Impossible Man, recently held a cross-continental virtual development reading starring Tony nominees Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes.

Directed by Federico Bellone, Houdini is set during the last show of the magician’s life in 1926 as his story is told through flashbacks to his life, loves, and rise to fame. Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia) played Harry Houdini in the private reading with Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bandstand) as Bess Houdini.

“This reading has been an astonishing dream, especially for the period we’re living in right now,” says Bellone. “The creative collaboration gave us a definitive idea about how to bring this show to life on stage, presenting to our audience both the spectacle of Houdini's magic and the strong emotional arc of the characters.”

Houdini is produced by Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) with casting by Tara Rubin Casting and Foresight Theatrical as general manager. The book writer, composer and complete design team will be announced soon. Previously, lyricist Oliver Lidert and composer Simon Manfredini were attached to the project.