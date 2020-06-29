Broadway-Aimed KPOP Continues Global Virtual Casting Call

KPOP: The Broadway Musical is looking for video submissions from performers of Asian descent in their 20s.

Launched online in April, the global virtual casting call for KPOP: The Broadway Musical continues. Producers of the new musical, which is slated to open on Broadway in 2021, are looking for performers of Asian descent in their 20s.

Those interested in auditioning should visit kpopbroadway.com/casting and submit a video of themselves singing a contemporary K-pop (or pop) song; a dance reel, clip of a dance performance, or short video that shows their dance abilities; and a copy of their résumé or a brief description of their singing, dancing, acting, and performance experience.

According to producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes, KPOP: The Broadway Musical is scheduled to premiere on Broadway next year, though a theatre and dates are yet to be revealed.

KPOP: The Broadway Musical is directed by Teddy Bergman and choreographed by Jennifer Weber. The show, which takes audiences behind the scenes of the K-pop industry, is conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Kim, music, lyrics and music production by Helen Park, and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

“Discovering new talent should be a priority of every working Asian American artist. By opening the doors to our casting process, we are aiming to forge a new generation of talent, to put people on stage who often do not get to be on stage. We know that you are out there! Please walk through our (virtual) doors,” shares co-creator Kim.

An earlier version of the musical, titled simply KPOP, played an acclaimed, sold-out engagement Off-Broadway in 2017 in a production from Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater, and the Woodshed Collective. The immersive production, which won the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, took theatregoers on a backstage tour of a K-pop music factory and was staged in several different spaces within A.R.T./New York Theaters.

Producers held a developmental presentation in New York City last fall.

