Broadway-Aimed KPOP Continues Global Virtual Casting Call

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Broadway-Aimed KPOP Continues Global Virtual Casting Call
By Olivia Clement
Jun 29, 2020
 
KPOP: The Broadway Musical is looking for video submissions from performers of Asian descent in their 20s.
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_01(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Ensemble Ben Arons

Launched online in April, the global virtual casting call for KPOP: The Broadway Musical continues. Producers of the new musical, which is slated to open on Broadway in 2021, are looking for performers of Asian descent in their 20s.

Those interested in auditioning should visit kpopbroadway.com/casting and submit a video of themselves singing a contemporary K-pop (or pop) song; a dance reel, clip of a dance performance, or short video that shows their dance abilities; and a copy of their résumé or a brief description of their singing, dancing, acting, and performance experience.

According to producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes, KPOP: The Broadway Musical is scheduled to premiere on Broadway next year, though a theatre and dates are yet to be revealed.

KPOP: The Broadway Musical is directed by Teddy Bergman and choreographed by Jennifer Weber. The show, which takes audiences behind the scenes of the K-pop industry, is conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Kim, music, lyrics and music production by Helen Park, and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

“Discovering new talent should be a priority of every working Asian American artist. By opening the doors to our casting process, we are aiming to forge a new generation of talent, to put people on stage who often do not get to be on stage. We know that you are out there! Please walk through our (virtual) doors,” shares co-creator Kim.

An earlier version of the musical, titled simply KPOP, played an acclaimed, sold-out engagement Off-Broadway in 2017 in a production from Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater, and the Woodshed Collective. The immersive production, which won the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, took theatregoers on a backstage tour of a K-pop music factory and was staged in several different spaces within A.R.T./New York Theaters.

Producers held a developmental presentation in New York City last fall.

Take a Look Inside the Immersive KPOP

Take a Look Inside the Immersive KPOP

The world-premiere, “high-octane” theatrical event invites audiences backstage at a K-pop music factory.

11 PHOTOS
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_04(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Ashley Park Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_01(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Ensemble Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_03(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim
Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_05(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
(Clockwise) Joomin Hwang, John Yi, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, and Jason Tam Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_02(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Katie Lee Hill, Deborah Kim, Sun Hye Park, Julia Abueva, Cathy Ang, and Susannah Kim Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_07(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
John Yi, Joomin Hwang, Jason Tam, Jiho Kang, and Jinwoo Jung Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_08(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_06(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
Jason Tam Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_10(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
James Seol in KPOP Ben Arons
KPOP_Production_Photo_2017_KPOP_09(c)Ben_Arons_HR.jpg
James Saito and Vanessa Kai Ben Arons
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.