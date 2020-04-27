Broadway-Aimed KPOP Launches Online Open Casting Call

KPOP: The Broadway Musical is currently looking for video submissions from performers of Asian descent in their 20s.

Producers of KPOP: The Broadway Musical have launched a virtual open call to find the cast of the upcoming premiere, the details of which—including a theatre and dates—are yet to be revealed. The news comes off the heels of a developmental presentation in New York City last fall.

According to producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes, KPOP: The Broadway Musical is scheduled to premiere on Broadway next season. Those interested in auditioning should visit kpopbroadway.com/casting and submit a video of themselves singing a contemporary K-pop (or pop) song; a dance reel, clip of a dance performance, or short video that shows their dance abilities; and a copy of their résumé or a brief description of their singing, dancing, acting, and performance experience.

“As anyone who knows the world of K-pop understands, this show requires the very highest level of triple-threat talent, and we won’t let the limitations of social distancing get in the way of assembling the cast of our dreams,” says director Teddy Bergman. “This is not only the only feasible way for us to hold auditions, it’s also the most democratic and geographically expansive way. I can’t wait to discover our stars!”

KPOP: The Broadway Musical is directed by Bergman and choreographed by Jennifer Weber. The show, which takes audiences behind the scenes of the K-pop industry, is conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Kim, music, lyrics and music production by Helen Park, and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.

An earlier version of the musical, titled simply KPOP, played an acclaimed, sold-out engagement Off-Broadway in 2017 in a production from Ars Nova, Ma-Yi Theater, and the Woodshed Collective. The immersive production, which won the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical, took theatregoers on a backstage tour of a K-pop music factory and was staged in several different spaces within A.R.T./New York Theaters.

