Broadway-Aimed Musical SuperYou Seeking Apprentices for Creative Teams

Cis and trans women are both encouraged to apply for the paid theatre positions.

The mission-driven musical SuperYou is seeking cis and trans women of all perspectives to apply for The SuperYou Apprenticeship Program, which offers paid entry-level theatre job opportunities to shadow, work, and learn alongside creative and administrative teams as they construct a Broadway-aimed production.

The modern rock musical features a book and score by Lourds Lane, with direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, telling the story of a woman who learns to love herself when her superhero creations come to life.

SuperYou seeks to use the platform of performing arts to uplift and shift consciousness and create a world that is inclusive, empowered, empathic, and kind. A production of the musical was meant to debut Off-Broadway May 27 at the Daryl Roth Theatre, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the pandemic, the creative and administrative teams are still hard at work on the production, and hope the apprenticeship creates opportunities for underrepresented people in the theatre industry.

Post-high school or college graduates applicants of all perspectives are encouraged to apply. Ideal candidates are upbeat and have a positive vision for themselves and the world, hard-working, solution-oriented team players, and out-of-the-box thinkers.

To read a full job description and apply, visit SuperYouMusical.com . Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and all qualified applicants will receive consideration.

The apprenticeship is run in partnership with not-for-profit SuperYou FUNdation, dedicated to educate and inspire youth and adults to notice and celebrate the “superhero” qualities in themselves and others.