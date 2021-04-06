Broadway-Aimed Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise Will Premiere in Boston

Choreographer Steven Hoggett joins librettist Anthony McCarten and director Michael Mayer on the creative team.

Given the omnipresence of "Sweet Caroline" at Fenway Park, A Beautiful Noise has secured a town to host its world premiere. The Broadway-aimed musical about the life of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond will open June 21, 2022, at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. The limited engagement will continue through July 17.

Olivier-winning choreographer Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch) has joined the creative team, which includes the previously announced four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything), who is penning the book, and Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening). The production will incorporate Diamond's hit tunes.

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Diamond said in a statement, “I’ve had the joy of coming to Boston on countless occasions, but one of the most special was my 2013 trip to Fenway where I had the honor of being part of a moment of relief, unity, strength, and love. Next summer, when A Beautiful Noise has its first performance at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, and we’re all able to safely be in the same space together, experiencing the thrill of live theatre, I imagine those same emotions will wash over me and the entire audience. Relief... Unity... Strength… Love… I can’t wait to share that experience.”

Among Diamond's recordings are “Cracklin’ Rose,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sun Blue,” “Longfellow Serenade,” “I’ve Been This Way Before,” “If You Know What I Mean,” “Desiree,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “America,” “Yesterday’s Song,” and “Heartlight.” The Grammy winner is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award. Diamond has also received the Kennedy Center Honor.

Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio produce.