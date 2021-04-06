Broadway-Aimed Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise Will Premiere in Boston

By Andrew Gans
Apr 06, 2021
 
Choreographer Steven Hoggett joins librettist Anthony McCarten and director Michael Mayer on the creative team.
Neil Diamond
Neil Diamond Andreas Terlaak, Courtesy of DKC/O&M

Given the omnipresence of "Sweet Caroline" at Fenway Park, A Beautiful Noise has secured a town to host its world premiere. The Broadway-aimed musical about the life of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond will open June 21, 2022, at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. The limited engagement will continue through July 17.

Olivier-winning choreographer Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch) has joined the creative team, which includes the previously announced four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything), who is penning the book, and Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening). The production will incorporate Diamond's hit tunes.

New_York_Theatre_Workshop_Gala_2018_HR
Steven Hoggett Marc J. Franklin

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Diamond said in a statement, “I’ve had the joy of coming to Boston on countless occasions, but one of the most special was my 2013 trip to Fenway where I had the honor of being part of a moment of relief, unity, strength, and love. Next summer, when A Beautiful Noise has its first performance at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, and we’re all able to safely be in the same space together, experiencing the thrill of live theatre, I imagine those same emotions will wash over me and the entire audience. Relief... Unity... Strength… Love… I can’t wait to share that experience.”

Among Diamond's recordings are “Cracklin’ Rose,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Song Sun Blue,” “Longfellow Serenade,” “I’ve Been This Way Before,” “If You Know What I Mean,” “Desiree,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “America,” “Yesterday’s Song,” and “Heartlight.” The Grammy winner is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award. Diamond has also received the Kennedy Center Honor.

Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio produce.

