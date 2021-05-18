Broadway-Aimed Paradise Square Will Play Chicago

The musical will play the James M. Nederlander Theatre later this year.

The pre-Broadway tryout for Paradise Square will play a limited engagement at James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago November 2-December 5. Casting and details about a Main Stem production, including dates and a theatre, will be announced later.

Set in Manhattan’s Five Points neighborhood during the Civil War, the musical follows the denizens of a local saloon, including the Black woman who owns it, a conflicted newly arrived Irish immigrant, a runaway slave, and a once-great songwriter.

Conceived by Larry Kirwan, Paradise Square features a score by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, with additional material by Masi Asare and Kirwan. The musical features original songs as well as a reimagining of the songs of Stephen Foster. Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas, and Kirwan wrote the book.

The world premiere of Paradise Square played Berkeley Repertory Theatre in December 2018. Returning to the creative team in Chicago are director Moisés Kaufman and choreographer Bill T. Jones. Graciela Daniele joins to provide musical staging, in collaboration with Kaufman and Jones.

Rounding out the behind-the-scenes team are scenic designer Allen Moyer, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Jon Weston, hair and wig designer Matthew B. Armentrout, associate choreographers Talli Jackson and Gelan Lambert, and projection designer Wendall K. Harrington with special effects by Gregory Meeh. Dramaturgy is by Thulani Davis and Sydné Mahone, with Irish and Hammerstep choreography by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus, and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Producers are Garth H. Drabinsky in association with Peter LeDonne and Teatro Proscenium Limited Partnership.

