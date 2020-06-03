Broadway Alum Chris Trousdale, Member of Boy Band Dream Street, Dies at 34

The performer appeared in Les Misérables and The Sound of Music.

Broadway alum Chris Trousdale, a member of the 1999-2002 boy band Dream Street, passed away June 2, 2020, at the age of 34, his manager has confirmed.

Trousdale played Gavroche in the Broadway and third national tour companies of Les Misérables. Later, he played Friedrich von Trapp in the 1998 revival of The Sound of Music.

The performer rose to fame in the late ‘90s as part of the boy band Dream Street, which also included Jesse McCartney, Greg Raposo, Matt Ballinger, and Frankie Galasso. The group disbanded in 2002 due to a legal dispute between the members’ parents and managers Louis Baldonieri and Brian Lukow.

More recently, he appeared in a number of shorts and music videos including “Summer” and “If I Loved You.”

Trousdale was born June 11, 1985, in Port Richey, Florida.