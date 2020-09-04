Broadway Alum DeMarius Copes Joins Dear Evan Hansen Movie Cast

By Dan Meyer
Sep 04, 2020
 
The performer has been seen on stage in Mean Girls and the national tour of Hamilton.
Broadway alum DeMarius Copes has joined the cast of the Dear Evan Hansen movie. The casting news is the latest in a string of stage and screen stars joining the adaptation of the Benj Pasek–Justin Paul–Steven Levenson musical.

Deadline reports Copes (Mean Girls, national tour of Hamilton) will play Oliver, Zoe's friend. As previously reported, Kaitlyn Dever plays Zoe, with Tony winner Ben Platt returning to play the title role on screen. Also announced for the film are Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, and Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman.

Dear Evan Hansen is being directed by Stephen Chbosky with a screenplay by Levenson. A production or release schedule has yet to be announced for the Universal project.

