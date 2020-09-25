Broadway Alum Gerald Caesar Joins Dear Evan Hansen Movie

The actor will take on a new role in the film based on the Tony-winning musical.

Broadway regular Gerald Caesar is the latest to join the cast of the in-development Dear Evan Hansen movie. He'll take on a new role as a student at the title character's high school, according to Deadline.

As previously announced, Ben Platt is set to reprise his Tony-winning performance as Evan, with Oscar winner Julianne Moore as Evan's mom Heidi, Amy Adams as Cynthia Murphy, Danny Pino as Larry Murphy, Amandla Stenberg as Alana Beck, Colton Ryan as Connor Murphy, Nik Dodani as Jared Kleinman, and DeMarius Copes in the new role of Oliver.

Caesar appeared in the ensemble of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical up until the theatre shutdown in March. His additional credits include Broadway's Choir Boy and A Bronx Tale, as well as the national tour of The Lion King.

Stephen Chbosky directs the project for Universal, with Steven Levenson adapting his book for the screen alongside the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. No word yet on a release schedule.