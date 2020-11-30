Broadway Alum Nik Walker to Host Health and Wellness Discussion With Orthopaedic Physicians

Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes marks a partnership between Playbill and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

The next installment of the live interview series Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes takes place December 4 with host Nik Walker. The Broadway alum will speak with physicians Dr. Melody Hrubes and Dr. Michael Smith from the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute.

Walker (Hamilton, Motown the Musical) most recently played Otis Williams in Broadway's Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations up until the coronavirus shutdown.

Tune in at 5 PM ET on Playbill.com and Playbill's YouTube. For more information about the series, visit Playbill.com/HealthcareHeroes.

In 2018, Rothman Orthopaedics expanded into the Greater New York Area, where they now have seven different offices with 18 highly specialized, fellowship-trained orthopaedic physicians. Since its founding in 1970, the practice has become one of the nation’s most respected orthopaedic institutes, consistently ranking among the top groups nationally. Utilizing the Rothman Approach—a distinctive, innovative and multi-dimensional way of approaching orthopaedics—Rothman has made it their mission to improve the lives of people like you for nearly fifty years. Rothman Orthopaedics are the team physicians of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and Sixers, as well as the Radio City Rockettes, Villanova, and St. Joseph’s University, and over 40 local high schools and colleges.

For more information about their services, please visit RothmanOrtho.com.