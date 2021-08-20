Broadway Alum Stephanie Hsu Joins Ashley Park in Upcoming Film From Crazy Rich Asians' Adele Lim

The comedy follows four Asian-American women on a trip to Asia in search of one of their birth mothers.

Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu has joined the previously announced Ashley Park in the new untitled comedy from director Adele Lim, Deadline reports.

The film follows four Asian-American women on a trip to Asia in search of one of their birth mothers. Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao are writing the screenplay, based on a story developed with Lim.

Filming is expected to begin this fall, with Lim making her feature directorial debut. Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao, and Lim also serve as producers, along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen.

Hsu made her Broadway debut in SpongeBob SquarePants and appeared as drama nerd Christine Canigula in Be More Chill. In 2019, she joined Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in its third season as Mei Lin, the new love interest for Midge Maisel's ex-husband Joel. That story-line continues for the upcoming fourth season.