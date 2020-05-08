Broadway Alums Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig, Gabrielle Ruiz, More Join #BeAPart Project for COVID-19 Relief

Broadway Alums Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig, Gabrielle Ruiz, More Join #BeAPart Project for COVID-19 Relief
By Dan Meyer
May 08, 2020
 
The song and video series also serves as a creative outlet for stage and screen stars stuck at home.
The_Prom_Broadway_Casey_Nicholaw_Performance_2018_HR
Kyle Selig and Erika Henningsen Marc J. Franklin

Broadway alums Erika Henningsen, Kyle Selig, Gabrielle Ruiz, and more have joined the #BeAPart project to raise money for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and other charities while also providing an outlet for performers to create songs and videos based on characters inspired by the public health crisis.

The first song released is “Saving Grace” by Christopher Lennertz, performed by Ruiz (In The Heights, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Anthony Evans (Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl, The Voice). Click here to watch.

Up next will be Mean Girls stars Henningsen and Selig, who duet on a song to be announced.

Artists participating in #BeAPart recorded at home, and their fees have been matched to charities assisting those on the front lines of the fight against the virus and supporting those unable to work in the music and theatre communities.

