Broadway and Drag Stars Unite for Divas for Democracy Event for Voter Awareness

Chita Rivera, Stephanie J. Block, Peppermint, Alaska, and more will appear in the October 18 stream.

Stars from the Broadway and drag scenes will come together with a common goal October 18 for Divas for Democracy: United We Slay. The streaming variety show will promote voter mobilization and awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community during the 2020 election.

Keltie Knight and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West will co-host the event, in which the Broadway stars will perform musical theatre standards as drag counterparts offer their own lip synced interpretation.

Among the theatre names taking part are Tony winners Chita Rivera, Stephanie J. Block, Lea Salonga, Nikki M. James, Beth Leavel, and Annaleigh Ashford, as well as Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa, Jenn Colella, Chilina Kennedy, Keala Settle, Tamika Lawrence, L Morgan Lee, and Our Lady J.

Drag Race veterans Peppermint (a Broadway alum herself), Alaska, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Valentina, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Shuga Cain, Honey Davenport, and Brita Filter are also on the roster (Filter joins as a Drag Out the Vote co-chair alongside Marti Gould Cummings and Pixie Aventura).

Also scheduled to make appearances are Tony winners Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Fierstein, and James Monroe Iglehart, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, former competitors Shangela and Bianca Del Rio, Cheyenne Jackson, Oscar winner Allison Janney, Mila Jam, and LGBTQ elected officials Sam Park (Georgia State House representative) and Ritchie Torres (New York City Council).

Broadway choreographers Josh Rhodes and Lee Wilkins co-direct the event, with Stephen Oremus serving as music supervisor.

Divas for Democracy will stream on StageIt beginning at 8 PM ET; tickets are “donate what you can” (beginning at $5), with proceeds going to Drag Out the Vote.