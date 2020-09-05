Broadway Art: A Look Back at the Marquees of the 2019-2020 Season

Photo Features   Broadway Art: A Look Back at the Marquees of the 2019-2020 Season
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 05, 2020
 
Twenty-five shows were able to open on the Main Stem before the Broadway shutdown.
Marquees_2019_2020_HR

As previously announced, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have revealed that the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place in the form of a digital ceremony this fall. Broadway’s biggest night, originally scheduled for June 7, was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In honor of the virtual event, Playbill is revisiting the vast array of Broadway artwork from the season, presented on the marquees of the productions that were able to open before the theatre shutdown.

The season officially began in May just before the 73rd annual Tony Awards, opening with the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. As the year continued, Broadway saw a wide range of work from searing new plays like Slave Play, moving revivals like Betrayal, and spectacular new musicals like Moulin Rouge! Due to COVID-19, the season was cut short, with Girl from the North Country becoming the last show to open.

Take a look back at all of the marquees on Broadway in the 2019-2020 season.

Check Out the 2019-2020 Season Marquees

50 PHOTOS
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune at the Broadhurst Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Moulin Rouge!</i> at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Sea Wall/A Life at the Hudson Theatre Marc J. Franklin
<i>Betrayal</i> at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Betrayal at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Marc J. Franklin
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
Derren Brown: Secret at the Cort Theatre Marc J. Franklin
