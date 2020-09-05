Broadway Art: A Look Back at the Marquees of the 2019-2020 Season

Twenty-five shows were able to open on the Main Stem before the Broadway shutdown.

As previously announced, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing have revealed that the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place in the form of a digital ceremony this fall. Broadway’s biggest night, originally scheduled for June 7, was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In honor of the virtual event, Playbill is revisiting the vast array of Broadway artwork from the season, presented on the marquees of the productions that were able to open before the theatre shutdown.

The season officially began in May just before the 73rd annual Tony Awards, opening with the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. As the year continued, Broadway saw a wide range of work from searing new plays like Slave Play, moving revivals like Betrayal, and spectacular new musicals like Moulin Rouge! Due to COVID-19, the season was cut short, with Girl from the North Country becoming the last show to open.

Take a look back at all of the marquees on Broadway in the 2019-2020 season.

Check Out the 2019-2020 Season Marquees Check Out the 2019-2020 Season Marquees 50 PHOTOS

READ: What Shows Are Eligible at the 2020 Tony Awards?