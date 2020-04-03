Broadway at Music Circus Postpones 2020 Summer Season Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Sacramento season was set to feature The Color Purple, Kinky Boots, and more.

For the first time in its 70-year history, Sacramento's Broadway at Music Circus will not have a season of shows this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The previously announced programming was scheduled to kick off in June and continue through late August.

“It saddens me greatly to tell you this, but out of an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of our patrons and employees, we are postponing the 2020 Broadway At Music Circus season," shared Broadway Sacramento President and CEO Richard Lewis. "Not knowing with any certainty whether it will be safe—or even allowed—for large groups of people to assemble as soon as June, we could not move forward with the complex preparations and significant financial commitments required to produce the season."

The Broadway at Music Circus lineup featured Kinky Boots, which was to launch the season June 9–14, the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic Carousel (June 23–28), Cole Porter's Kiss Me, Kate (July 7–12), Annie (July 21–26), Spamalot (August 4–9), and The Color Purple, set to close the season August 18–23.

Ticketholders should contact info@broadwaysacramento.com for information on their purchases.

