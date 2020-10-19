Broadway Baby Takes Readers on a Dream Journey to the Stage

The illustrated children’s book from Russell Miller is available for pre-order October 19.

Russell Miller’s new illustrated children’s book Broadway Baby, following a young dreamer on their journey to the stage, is now available in the U.S. for pre-order exclusively on PlaybillStore.com . A portion of the sales will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and customers will receive a free gift with each purchase.

As this cheeky tyke dreams of becoming a Broadway star, readers venture from the crib to the playground to the heart of New York City, with nods to many elements that make live theatre so special. “You get a glimpse of the stage, front of house, audiences...it’s a VIP journey that's more than just the performance elements,” says Miller.

At a time when theaters are temporarily shuttered and fans and artists alike miss live performance, Broadway Baby is a love letter to the stage. Published by Meteor 17, the book is illustrated by award-winning Yoko Matsuoka with graphic design by Hugh Syme. Meteor 17 Vice Chair Judith A. Proffer art directed and contributed to the story.

The book was inspired by the author’s experience trying to buy a theatre-related gift for his producer friend’s new baby. Searching online, Miller found nothing that felt genuine or from the heart, so he decided to create a character that embodies everything about Broadway and put it into a book.

“If I’d had the book when it was written, it would’ve given me that inclusion that is needed for children at such an early age,” adds Miller, lamenting the lack of children’s playthings and materials that are theatre-focused.

U.K. readers can purchase the book exclusively through BroadwayBabyBook.com, with a portion of proceeds donated to the Theatre Artists Fund.