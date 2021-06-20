Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home Takes It Off Online June 20

The annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS burlesque fundraiser is directed by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Broadway will bare it all online again this year for the annual striptease fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home streams 9 PM ET June 20, full of highly-produced performances created specifically for virtual viewing.

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares, the modern-day striptease event will be available to stream for free on Playbill (watch this space) and at BroadwayCares.org.

Head Over Heels star Peppermint will perform “Strip,” a new song by Frank Boccia; audiences can also expect to see Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera) in a sweaty opening number. Tony winner Harvey Fierstein makes a special appearance as the show begins, with J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud) each sharing the impact of donations made throughout the stream. A celebratory finale was filmed on location in Times Square.

Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Bares creator and Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel.

“Being back with the Broadway Bares family to create Twerk from Home has been an incredible reminder of how beautiful our theatre community is, both inside and out,” Mitchell said. “Creating one more virtual edition of our beloved celebration in safe environments reinforces our belief that the best way to take care of ourselves is to take care of each other. We’ll be back in person in 2022 to celebrate Bares’ 30th birthday. Until then, let’s Twerk from Home!”

The (erm) massive array of dancers taking part includes Cesar Abreu, Dave August, Justina Aveyard, Ehizoje Azeke, Marie Baramo, Darius Barnes, Joe Beauregard, Melody Betts, Stephanie Bissonnette, Joanne Borts, Olutayo Bosede, Steve Bratton, Amanda Braun, Yeman Brown, Karen Burthwright, Holly Ann Butler, Ian Campayno, Marc Cardarelli, Allyson Carr, Jude Cassion, Olivia Cece, Quran Chamberlin, Adrianne Chu, Milena J. Comeau, Calvin Cooper, Whitney Cooper, DeMarius Copes, Russell Corpis, Josh Cotham, Jeff Cowans, Jonté Culpepper, Marquis Cunningham, Barrett Davis, Sarah Davis, Willie Dee, Nicolas de la Vega, Paula DeLuise, Luis Esteves, Corry Ethridge, Daniel Lynn Evans, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Samantha Farrow, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Hector Flores Jr., Judah Frank, Chelsea Freeman, Virgil Gadson, Katelyn Gaffney, Shannon Giles, Andrew Glaszek, Lupe Lucarelli, Michael Scott Gomez, Michael Graceffa, Taylor Green, Cedric Greene, Yancy Greene, Matthew Griffin, David Guzman, Jacob Guzman, Omar Hernandez, LaWanda Hopkins, Marissa Horton, Nina Hudson, Gabriel Hyman, Sabrina Imamura, Chris Jarosz, Kolin Jerron, Kevin Jones, Justin Keats, Jesse Kramer, Ryan Lammer, Emily Larger, Eric Lehn, Kourtni Lind-Watson, Jaimie Linn, Edward Louis-Charles, Mattie Love, Mark MacKillop, Chase Madigan, Jeremiah Maestas, Andre Malcolm, Nathalie Marrable, Tomás Matos, Elliott Mattox, Reginald Mebane, Arianne Meneses, Michelle Mercedes, Aisha Mitchell, Stanley Munoz, Jan Erik Navoa, Brayden Newby, Jim Newman, Chris Newsome, Steve Pacek, Christopher Patterson-Rosso, Janice Picconi, Jalen Preston, Madeline Reed, Gabriel Reyes, Alex Ringler, Joseph Rivera, Geraldine Rojas, Marissa Rosen, Marc Royale, Julius Rubio, Amy Ruggiero, MiMi Scardulla, Richard Schieffer, Ricky Schroeder, Ray Sheen, Montana Sholars, Christine Sienicki, Nick Silverio, Ahmad Simmons, Tré Smith, Gabriella Sorrentino, James Monroe Števko, Ron Tal, Kevin Taylor, Dee Tomasetta, Willow Toner, Cameron Turner, Alec Varcas, Justine Vasquez, Richard E. Waits, La’Nette Wallace, Craig Washington, and Julius Williams.

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.

“As the theatre industry looks optimistically toward opening its doors again this fall, I’m thrilled we are able to use what should be the end of this extended intermission to help ensure vital support for those in need,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola added. “The money raised through Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home will be a necessary lifeline for individuals across the country still reeling from the effects of this pandemic, challenges that will not quickly or easily fade away.”

The 30th anniversary was originally slated for 2020, but was forced online due to the pandemic. Last season's virtual Broadway Bares: Zoom In found fans logging on from around the world, raising $596,504 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Bares has raised more than $21.8 million since 1992.