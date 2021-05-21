Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home Will Take It Off Online (Again) This Year

The annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS burlesque fundraiser is directed by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Broadway will bare it all online again this year for the annual striptease fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home will be held virtually 9 PM ET June 20, full of highly-produced performances created specifically for streaming.

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares, the modern-day striptease event will be available to stream for free on Playbill and at BroadwayCares.org.

Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Bares creator and Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenke. Over 170 dancers have signed on to perform for the event, which will feature choreography by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, Al Blackstone, Frank Boccia, Karla Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorretino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp and James Alonzo White.

“Being back with the Broadway Bares family to create Twerk from Home has been an incredible reminder of how beautiful our theatre community is, both inside and out,” Mitchell said. “Creating one more virtual edition of our beloved celebration in safe environments reinforces our belief that the best way to take care of ourselves is to take care of each other. We’ll be back in person in 2022 to celebrate Bares’ 30th birthday. Until then, let’s Twerk from Home!”

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more.

“As the theatre industry looks optimistically toward opening its doors again this fall, I’m thrilled we are able to use what should be the end of this extended intermission to help ensure vital support for those in need,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola added. “The money raised through Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home will be a necessary lifeline for individuals across the country still reeling from the effects of this pandemic, challenges that will not quickly or easily fade away.”

The 30th anniversary was originally slated for 2020, but was forced online due to the pandemic. Last season's virtual Broadway Bares: Zoom In found fans logging on from around the world, raising $596,504 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Bares has raised more than $21.8 million since 1992.