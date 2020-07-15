Broadway Bares Will Go Virtual August 1

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway Bares   Broadway Bares Will Go Virtual August 1
By Andrew Gans
Jul 15, 2020
 
The annual striptease heads online to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Broadway Bares Online

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is taking its annual striptease fundraiser online for the first time. Broadway Bares: Zoom In will stream August 1.

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares, the event will be available beginning at 9:30 PM ET on Playbill and at BroadwayCares.org.

Although the in-person 30th anniversary celebration, originally set for June 21, was postponed until 2021, the annual evening will live on digitally through streamed stripteases featuring New York City dancers. Viewers can expect new performances that make social distancing sexy, plus favorite numbers from years past and new appearances by special celebrity guests to be announced.

READ: 30th Annual Broadway Bares Postponed Until 2021

“We’re so excited to bring the heat of Broadway Bares to screens around the world for the first time with Broadway Bares: Zoom In,” Bares creator and Tony winner Jerry Mitchell said in a statement. “This year’s performers have gone full-out in both their show-stopping dance moves and desire to make a difference. You’ve got to Zoom In, because it's sure to make your laptop tingle and your cell phone vibrate!”

Though the stream is free, donations are welcome. Every dollar will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling, and more. The donations also support and champion organizations focused on social justice and anti-racism.

Sponsorship opportunities, which include pre- and post-show virtual cocktails parties with performers and recognition during the show, are available at BroadwayCares.org.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by director-choreographer Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In its first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. The 2019 Broadway Bares: Take Off raised a record-breaking $2,006,192.

The 29 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $21.2 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.

Go Backstage of Broadway Bares: Take Off With These Steamy Glam Photos

Go Backstage of Broadway Bares: Take Off With These Steamy Glam Photos

19 PHOTOS
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Adam Perry Jacob Smith Studios
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Afra Hines, Briana Reed, and Marija Abney Jacob Smith Studios
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Billy Porter Jacob Smith Studios
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Constantine Rousouli Jacob Smith Studios
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Henry Byalikov Jacob Smith Studios
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Holly Ann Butler and L. Steven Taylor Jacob Smith Studios
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Jennifer Florentino Jacob Smith Studios
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Stephen DeRosa, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Christopher Sieber, and Christian Dante White Jacob Smith Studios
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Ian Paget and Judah Frank Jacob Smith Studios
Broadway_Bares_Backstage_2019_HR
Jerry Mitchell Jacob Smith Studios
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.