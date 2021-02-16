Broadway Beaux Bradley Gibson and Adam Hyndman Are Now Broadway Husbands

Bradley Gibson (The Lion King's most recent Simba) and Adam Hyndman (Broadway ensemblist and producer) each shared photos on their Instagrams announcing their February 1 marriage at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.
In addition to The Lion King, Gibson appeared in A Bronx Tale after making his Broadway debut in Rocky. Hyndman has been a member of the ensemble in Hadestown, Once on This Island, and Aladdin, and was recently a producer on the Tony-nominated The Inheritance. Hyndman also serves on the board of directors for Broadway for Racial Justice.
Take a look below at the announcements from the grooms. "It is an honor to love you. It is not just a feeling; it is a blessing that I’ve been gifted. #husbands" reads one caption from Hyndman.
Can't get enough of the dashing couple? Check out their appearance on Playbill's love-themed episode of The Game Show last February.