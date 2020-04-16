Broadway Bounty Hunter Off-Broadway Cast Recording Gets Release Date

The cast includes Annie Golden, Alan H. Green, Brad Oscar, and Emily Borromeo.

The Broadway Bounty Hunter strikes again! Ghostlight Records will release the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of the Joe Iconis musical April 24.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Tony-nominated Iconis (Be More Chill), the musical follows a down-on-her-luck performer who becomes a bounty hunter, which may be her best gig yet. The book was written by Lance Rubin, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and Iconis.

In addition to star Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins), the album includes cast members Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus, Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree, and Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin. Also returning from the Off-Broadway production and providing the vocals for multiple characters are Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Omar Garibay, Jared Joseph, and Christina Sajous.

READ: How Be More Chill’s Joe Iconis Teamed Up With Annie Golden for Broadway Bounty Hunter

The Broadway Bounty Hunter band features Geoffrey Ko (conductor, keyboard I), Zac Zinger (saxophone, woodwinds, keyboard II), Khrys Williams (trumpet, flugabone), Megan Talay (guitar), Amanda Ruzza (bass), and Rosa Avila (drums), with Danielle Gimbal as copyist.

The album will be produced by Joe Iconis and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Geoffrey Ko and Ian Kagey, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer.

Broadway Bounty Hunter, directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner, ran at Greenwich House Theater July 9–August 8, 2019, following the musical’s sold-out world-premiere at Barrington Stage Company.

