Broadway Cares' 2020 Easter Bonnet Competition Canceled

The 34th annual event was to take place April 20 and 21.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has canceled the 2020 Easter Bonnet Competition, which was scheduled to take place April 20 and 21 at the Minskoff Theatre.

The event typically marks the culmination of the spring fundraising period as Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions collect money (in signature red buckets) for the non-profit organization. The ceremony serves as an annual pageant for shows, with casts presenting sketches and custom-made, extravagant headwear before the grand totals are revealed.

Although the in-theatre fundraising and the 34th annual celebration have been halted, Broadway Cares recently launched the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, with the goal of reaching $1 million by April 12. To make a tax-deductible donation, click here.

The Fund will help entertainment professionals meet coronavirus-related expenses, as well as provide additional resources for the social service programs run by The Actors Fund.

