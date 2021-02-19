Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Provides $2.45 Million in Food Grants

The record-breaking sum was distributed to 131 programs around the country.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS provided a record-breaking $2,452,500 in grants this past week to 131 food service and meal delivery programs in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., surpassing 2021’s pre-pandemic support of $2.3 million.

The food grants, part of Broadway Cares’ National Grants Program, ensure that those affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other life-threatening illnesses can get access to healthy meals through food pantries, meal deliveries, and other food programs. The grants are critical as the federal food stamps program addresses a nearly 23 percent increase in need in the past year, and 24 million Americans currently say they often or sometimes do not have enough to eat.

“A decent meal can be the first line of defense, the road back to health and recovery,” Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said in a statement. “Access to that meal can be difficult in the best of circumstances. During a pandemic, when we’re told to not even think about venturing outside, access to the safety net of support hits the most vulnerable the hardest. These grants underscore our community’s commitment to shining a bright spotlight on those in need, even on our country’s darkest days.”

Among the 131 organizations are 21 from New York City, including programs that reach into all five boroughs. Eight of those 21 organizations provide services to friends, neighbors, and colleagues in New York’s theatre district.

Grants were made possible by the ongoing generosity of donors and supporters of Broadway Cares. Craig Newmark Philanthropies offered a $250,000 matching donation specifically to help propel these grants.

The $2.45 million awarded in this Food Service and Meal Delivery grant round is in addition to $5.7 million that has been awarded to The Actors Fund since October 1, 2020, the beginning of Broadway Cares’ fiscal year. Additional grants through the National Grants Program and to The Actors Fund will be made in the spring.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. Visit BroadwayCares.org.

