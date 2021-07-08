Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Virtual 5K Returns in 2021

Registration is now open for the event, raising funds for those affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses.

The 2021 Broadway Cares Virtual 5K, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is open to theatre fans and more around the country who wish to run, walk, hike, or bike to make a difference for those in need.

The 3.1-mile journey can be completed anywhere (and at one's own pace) over multiple days or all at once. There is also the option to participate as an individual or in a group of fellow Broadway champions.

The festivities kick off July 27 with a Zoom party for all fundraisers prior to a weekend of movement August 14 and 15. Everyone participating in the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K will fundraise to help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses receive meals and medication, health care, and hope.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Registration is now open for the event at BroadwayCares.org/Virtual5K.

