Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Welcomes 6 Broadway Leaders to Board of Trustees

The new additions include Hamilton star Javier Muñoz, Tony winner Billy Porter, and director-activist Schele Williams.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has welcomed Adam Krauthamer, Kimberly Marable, Brian Moreland, Javier Muñoz, Billy Porter, and Schele Williams to its Board of Trustees. The six new board members were unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees at its virtual fall meeting September 24.

The new trustees fill vacancies left by founding trustee Terrence McNally, who passed away in March; Philip J. Smith, who steps down from the board with his retirement as chairman and co-CEO of The Shubert Organization; and board members Joe Baker, Bob Callely, Paul DiDonato, Roy Harris, and Jay Laudato, who cycle out of their board positions.

“This group of impressive leaders in our industry have time and again shown up and dedicated themselves to those who’ve been marginalized, silenced, and overlooked, the very people helped by grants from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS,” said Robert E. Wankel, president of the Broadway Cares Board of Trustees and chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization, in a statement. “Broadway Cares and this board is committed to bringing new voices to the table and having those voices play an integral role in the future of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This is another step in that direction, through there is still much work to be done.”

Krauthamer is the president and executive director of Local 802, New York American Federation of Musicians, and co-founder and executive director of Musicians for Pension Security. Since 2006 he has played in the Broadway orchestra pits of Frozen, The King and I, Cinderella, and Shrek The Musical.

Marable is part of the current cast of Broadway's Hadestown and previously was in the Broadway company of The Lion King. She is a co-founder of Broadway Serves, providing community service opportunities to the theatrical community in New York and on the road.

Moreland is a producer of Lifespan of a Fact, Sea Wall/A Life, and The Sound Inside whose upcoming Broadway production of American Buffalo hopes to open in 2021. He is also a member of the Broadway League’s Board of Governors.

Muñoz is known for playing the title role in Hamilton and Usnavi in In the Heights. A cancer survivor, he has lived with HIV since 2002 and is an HIV/AIDS and social justice activist. He also helped co-found the Broadway Relief Project, which rallied theatre volunteers to use their costume design and sewing skills to create PPE for health care workers at New York City hospitals.

Porter is known for his Tony-winning turn as Lola in Kinky Boots. An advocate for HIV/AIDS care and social justice, he made history in 2019 as the first openly gay Black man to win the lead actor in a drama Emmy Award for his role on Pose. Porter is also a founding member of Black Theatre United.

Director Williams was recently tapped to lead the revival of Aida for Disney Theatrical Productions. She is a partner in New York University’s Center of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, and is chair of the Broadway Inspirational Voices Board of Directors. She also is a founding member of Black Theatre United.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising, and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses across the United States.

The full list of the members of the Board of Trustees can be found at BroadwayCares.org.