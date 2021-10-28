Broadway Cares Unveils Audra McDonald Holiday Ornament

The new ornament captures McDonald in her history-making performance as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill.

Audra McDonald has joined the ranks of Broadway favorites immortalized as holiday ornaments to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Designed by artist Glen Hanson for Christopher Radko, the newest ornament in the Broadway Legends series captures McDonald in her history-making performance as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. The six-inch glass ornament features McDonald in the jewel-adorned gown she wore onstage at Broadway's Circle in the Square and subsequently at London's Wydham’s Theatre. McDonald won her record-breaking sixth Tony for her performance as Holiday.

McDonald joins Julie Andrews, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand, and Gwen Verdon as part of the ornament series. In addition to the new McDonald ornament, a limited supply of Burnett, Close, Fierstein, and Lansbury ornaments remain available at BroadwayCares.org.

“I’m thrilled to be part of such a beloved holiday tradition,” McDonald said in a statement. “Lady Day adorning the trees of theatre lovers will hopefully bring an extra bit of Broadway magic to their holiday seasons. It is made only more special knowing that proceeds benefit Broadway Cares, an organization that is a beacon of compassion in our community.”

McDonald is the winner of Tony Awards for her roles in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and the aforementioned Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. She is also the recipient of two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and a National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama.

The 10th set of the collectible ornament collaboration with Playbill features famous covers from six long-running Broadway musicals. This year’s edition includes Billy Elliot, Funny Girl, Hellzapoppin, The Music Man, Oh, Calcutta!, and School of Rock—The Musical. The 2021 holiday shop also includes updated versions of the Broadway Cares tote bag, mug, ornament, pillow and T-shirts, each emblazoned with musical theatre logos.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19, and other critical illnesses across the United States.