Broadway Cares' Virtual 5K Kicks Off August 22

Runners, walkers, dancers, and more are raising money for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Theatre fans and fitness buffs are at the starting line August 22 as they get the opportunity to combine their interests during the first Broadway Cares Virtual 5K, presented in partnership with Playbill. Originally planned for June, the event was postponed to amplify voices supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. It now runs through August 23.

The non-competitive sporting fundraiser can be completed anywhere, on socially distanced streets, along trails, or even in living rooms. There is no fee to register, although each participant has a suggested minimum fundraising goal of $250.

Participants can run, walk, hike, bike, leap, or jeté to reach the distance goal. Anyone venturing outdoors is encouraged to wear protective face masks, remain at least six feet apart from others, and follow all local health and safety directives.

The fundraising benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, helping those affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, and other life-threatening illnesses. The proceeds will provide medication, nutritious meals, emergency financial assistance, and more to those who need it most.

To sign up, visit BroadwayCares.org and be sure to check out Playbill's Get Movin' Playlist to get the blood pumping.



