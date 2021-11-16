Broadway Caroline, or Change Revival to Release Cast Album

The recording will feature Sharon D. Clarke, Caissie Levy, Samantha Williams, and the complete cast of Roundabout Theatre Company's current revival.

Roundabout Theatre Company's current Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change will release a cast album through Broadway Records. Recorded November 15 and 16, the album will release digitally December 17 and on CD January 14. The recording, will will serve as the launch of Roundabout and Broadway Records' new imprint Roundabout Records, will be a double-CD release that preserves the entire score.

The album will feature the complete Broadway revival cast, led by Sharon D. Clarke in her Olivier-winning performance in the title role, alongside Alexander Bello as Jackie Thibodeaux, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett), Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, Adam Makké as Noah Gellman, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer and The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, Jayden Theophile as Joe Thibodeaux, Nasia Thomas as Radio 1, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman, and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick.

The cast also includes Gabriel Amoroso and Jaden Myles Waldman, who share the role of Noah Gellman with Makké; and Richard Alexander Phillips, an alternate for both Jackie and Joe Thibodeaux.

"Producing Caroline, or Change and bringing its star, Sharon D Clarke, to Broadway have been extraordinarily satisfying, especially in light of the struggles of the past two years," says Roundabout Artistic Director and CEO Todd Haimes. "Being able to preserve it for all time—as our 25th cast album and the premiere recording for the Roundabout Records imprint with Broadway Records—means the world to everyone who worked so hard to get it here. I'm looking forward to many more collaborations with and his team."

With book and lyrics by Tony Kushner and music by Jeanine Tesori, Caroline, or Change centers on a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana. The work, semi-autobiographical for Kushner, premiered in 2003 at Off-Broadway's Public Theater before moving to Broadway the same year.

Roundabout's revival, which opened October 27, is a transfer of a British production that began at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2017 before playing London's West End the following year. The production is helmed by Michael Longhurst, with choreography by Ann Yee, music supervision by Nigel Lilley, music direction by Joseph Joubert, set and costume design by Fly Davis, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert, and Buryl Red; hair and wig design by Amanda Miller, and make-up design by Sarah Cimino. The production is set to continue performances at Broadway's Studio 54 through January 9, 2022.

The new revival cast album, the work's second-ever recording, is produced by Elliot Scheiner, Nigel Lilley, Jeanine Tesori, and Van Dean, with Lawrence Manchester mixing and editing. Sydney Beers, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jim Kierstead/Broadway Factor, and Richard Allen/Taran Gray are the album's executive producers, with Gina Maria Leonetti, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, Walport Productions, Franklin Theatrical Group/John Wall, and Mia Moravis serving as associate producers.

The release follows Broadway Records' joining the Cutting Edge Media Music family, which will pave the way for "more exciting A-list theatrical partnerships to be announced in the coming months," according to Broadway Records President Van Dean.