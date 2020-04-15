Broadway Cast Album for Girl From the North Country to Be Released in the Spring

By Olivia Clement
Apr 15, 2020
 
The cast recorded the album March 9, prior to the Broadway shutdown.

An original Broadway cast recording for the Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country will be released in the spring. The album was recorded March 9, prior to the sweeping shutdowns—of theatres and businesses—that began March 12 in the wake of the pandemic.

Check out the cast in the recording studio in the video above.

Prior to the Broadway hiatus, Girl From the North Country was running at the Belasco Theatre, where it officially opened March 5. Featuring a book and direction by McPherson, and music by Dylan, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

The cast on Broadway is comprised of Tony nominees Marc Kudisch and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, Jay O. Sanders, Austin Scott, Matt McGrath, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

The Girl From The North Country Broadway cast album, set to feature 22 tracks, is from Sony Music/Legacy Recordings, and is produced by Dean Sharenow, Simon Hale, and McPherson, with executive producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment. A release date, as well as pre-order information, will be available soon. Sign up here for updates.

Girl From the North Country made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater. A London cast recording of the show was released in 2017.

