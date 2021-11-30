Broadway Cast of Come From Away Will Perform on Christmas in Rockefeller Center Tree-Lighting

The ceremony airs on NBC December 1 at 8 PM.

Audiences will get a taste of the Newfoundland holiday spirit this year. The Broadway cast of Come From Away will perform on Christmas in Rockefeller Center, along with the Radio City Rockettes, Harry Conick, Jr., and more. The famed tree-lighting ceremony airs on NBC and streams on Peacock December 1 at 8 PM ET.

The ceremony will also feature performances by José Feliciano, CNCO, Pentatonix, Alessia Cara, Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, and Carrie Underwood. The Today Show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin will co-host.

A pre-show, starting at 7 PM and airing on NBC affiliate stations (check local listings), will be co-hosted by Broadway alum Mario Lopez, along with NBC4 New York’s Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery.

The 89th annual holiday special will see the lighting of a 79-foot tall, 46-foot wide Norway Spruce from Elkton, Maryland. The tree weighs approximately 12 tons, and is adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored energy efficient LED lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is produced by Brad Lachman Productions. Lachman and Bill Bracken serve as executive producers with Debbie Palacio as director. The broadcast will also be available with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel.