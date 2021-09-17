Broadway Cast of Six Performs Opening Number ‘Ex-Wives’ in National TV Debut

The Broadway stars stopped by The Tonight Show on the eve of their first return performance.

Half a dozen queen bees took over late night September 16. The Broadway cast of Six performed the opening number, “Ex-Wives,” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as part of a week-long celebration of the Main Stem’s return. Check out the powerhouse performance above.

The musical, which follows the six wives of King Henry VIII of England as they reclaim their herstories, stars Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

Six had begun performances in New York February 13, 2020, and was planned to open March 12—the same day Broadway shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the show returns September 17 to resume previews ahead of an October 3 opening.

Born out of the U.K., Six is co-written by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow and co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage.

