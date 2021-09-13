Broadway Casts of Wicked, Six, More Will Perform on The Tonight Show This Week

Broadway Casts of Wicked, Six, More Will Perform on The Tonight Show This Week
By Dan Meyer
Sep 13, 2021
Things kick off September 13 with the Off-Broadway cast of Little Shop of Horrors.
Wicked and Six

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon will welcome the return of Broadway with nightly performances this week featuring a lineup of theatre favorites. The schedule features Little Shop of Horrors (September 13) from Off-Broadway, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (September 14), Dear Evan Hansen (September 15) with a special appearance by Tony winner Ben Platt, Six (September 16), and Wicked (September 17).

Little Shop of Horrors returns September 21 to the Westside Theatre Off-Broadway with Jeremy Jordan as Seymour. Original cast members Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle will return in their roles as, respectively, Audrey and Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

Adrienne Warren and cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Manuel Harlan

Tina—The Tina Turner Musical resumes performances October 8 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. As previously announced, current Tony nominee Adrienne Warren will reprise the title role for a limited time, with Nkeki Obi-Melekwe stepping in November 2.

In December, Jordan Fisher will return to the title role in Dear Evan Hansen when it reopens at the Music Box Theatre. Platt stars in the movie adaptation, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival September 9.

The royal ladies of Six will perform on the late night show just a day before their show resumes previews September 17. Wicked will have performed four shows by the time they take the stage, having reopened September 14.

