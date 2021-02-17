Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at Studio 54 Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at Studio 54 Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 17, 2021
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Studio 54_Broadway Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as a cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at Studio 54 have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at Studio 54 Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at Studio 54 Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>The Sound Inside</i>
The Sound Inside
in <i>The Sound Inside</i>
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel
<i>Kiss Me, Kate</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Kiss Me, Kate
Kiss Me Kate_Broadway_Roundabout Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kelli O'Hara in Kiss Me, Kate Joan Marcus
The Lifespan of a Fact Playbill - Opening Night
The Lifespan of a Fact
The_Lifespan_of_a_Fact_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_1344 The Lifespan of a Fact, Pictured L to R, Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale, Photograph by Peter Cunningham, 2018_HR.jpg
Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale in The Lifespan of a Fact Peter Cunningham
Latin History for Morons Playbill - Opening Night
Latin History for Morons
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo in Latin History for Morons Joan Marcus
Sweat Playbill - Opening Night
Sweat
Sweat_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_06_HR.jpg
Alison Wright, Johanna Day, Khris Davis, James Colby, Carlo Albán, and Will Pullen in Sweat Joan Marcus
Share

Learn more about the history of Studio 54 here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.