Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre Have You Seen?

By Playbill Staff
Jun 01, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent production to play over 100 performances at beloved theatre.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector's item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill's Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house—how many of these shows at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre have you seen?

<i>Moulin Rouge</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Moulin Rouge
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy
Kinky Boots Playbill - Opening Night
Kinky Boots
Stark Sands, Billy Porter and Annaleigh Ashford (center)
Stark Sands, Billy Porter, and cast of Kinky Boots Matthew Murphy
How to Succeed Playbill - Opening Night, Feb 2011
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Rose Hemingway, Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Faber, and cast of in <i>How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying</i>
Rose Hemingway, Daniel Radcliffe, Mary Faber, and cast of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Ari Mintz
Hair Playbill - Opening Night
Hair
Hair_Broadway_Production_Photos_2009_HR
Gavin Creel, Will Swenson, and cast of Hair Joan Marcus
Curtains Playbill - Opening Night
Curtains
Jill Paice, David Hyde Pierce, and cast of <i>Curtains</i>
Jill Paice, David Hyde Pierce, and cast of Curtains Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre here and be sure to follow along with the Broadway Checklist on Playbill's instagram story.

