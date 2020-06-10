Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Ambassador Theatre Have You Seen?

By Playbill Staff
Jun 10, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the beloved theatre.
Broadway Checklist_Ambassador Theatre_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Ambassador Theatre have you seen?

Chicago Playbill - Black & White, Feb 2003
Chicago (opened at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 1996 and transferred to the Sam S. Shubert Theatre in 1997 before landing at the ambassador in 2003, where it is currently in residence)
Chicago_Broadway_Production_Photo_1996_Neuwirth Reinking Original Hot Honey Rag_HR.jpg
Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth in Chicago Dan Chavkin
Topdog/Underdog Playbill - Opening Night
Topdog/Underdog
Mos Def and Jeffrey Wright in Topdog/Underdog.
Mos Def and Jeffrey Wright in Topdog/Underdog Photo by Photo by Michal Daniel
Hedda Gabler Playbill - Opening Night
Hedda Gabler
Kate Burton in Hedda Gabler.
Kate Burton in Hedda Gabler Photo by Photo by Richard Feldman
A Class Act Playbill - Opening Night, March 2001
A Class Act
Cast of <i>A Class Act</i>
Cast of A Class Act
Ride Down Mt. Morgan Playbill - Opening Night
Ride Down Mt. Morgan
Patrick Stewart in The Ride Down Mt. Morgan.
Patrick Stewart in The Ride Down Mt. Morgan Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Ambassador Theatre here and be sure to follow along with the Broadway Checklist on Playbill’s instagram story.

RELATED:
