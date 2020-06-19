Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the American Airlines Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the American Airlines Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 19, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the beloved theatre.
Broadway Checklist_American Airlines_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the American Airlines Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the American Airlines Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the American Airlines Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i> Playbill - Opening Night
A Soldier's Play
A Soldier's Play_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, and Billy Eugene Jones Joan Marcus
<i>The Rose Tattoo</i> Playbill - November 2019
The Rose Tattoo
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in <i>The Rose Tattoo</i>
Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in The Rose Tattoo Joan Marcus
<i>All My Sons</i> Playbill - Opening Night
All My Sons
All My Sons_Roundabout Theatre Company_Broadway_Production photos_2019_X_HR
Tracy Letts and Annette Bening in All My Sons Joan Marcus
<i>True West</i> Playbill - Opening Night
True West
True_West_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano in True West Joan Marcus
Bernhardt/Hamlet Playbill - Opening Night
Bernhardt/Hamlet
Bernhardt-Hamlet_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_0206_Janet McTeer in BernhardtHamlet, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Janet McTeer in Bernhardt/Hamlet Joan Marcus
Share

Learn more about the history of the American Airlines Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.