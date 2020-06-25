Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the August Wilson Theatre Have You Seen?

Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the August Wilson Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 25, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the beloved theatre.
Broadway Checklist_August Wilson_2020_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the August Wilson Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the August Wilson Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
Mean Girls Playbill - Opening Night
Mean Girls
Mean_Girls_Boadway_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Cast of Mean Girls Joan Marcus
Groundhog Day Playbill - Opening Night
Groundhog Day
Groundhog_Day_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_02_HR.jpg
Andy Karl and cast in Groundhog Day Joan Marcus
Jersey Boys Playbill - Opening Night
Jersey Boys
J. Robert Spencer, John Lloyd Young, Daniel Reichard and Christian Hoff in<i> Jersey Boys</i>
J. Robert Spencer, John Lloyd Young, Daniel Reichard and Christian Hoff in Jersey Boys Joan Marcus
Little Women Playbill - Opening Night, Dec 2004
Little Women
Cast of <i>Little Women</i>
Cast of Little Women Joan Marcus
Little Shop of Horrors Playbill - Opening Night, Aug 2003
Little Shop of Horrors Playbill - Opening Night, Aug 2003
Hunter Foster in Little Shop of Horrors
Hunter Foster in Little Shop of Horrors Photo by Paul Kolnick
Learn more about the history of the August Wilson Theatre here.

