Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Belasco Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 01, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the beloved theatre.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Belasco Theatre have you seen?

<i>Girl From the North Country</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Girl From the North Country
The cast of <i>Girl From the North Country</i>
Cast of Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy
<i>Network</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Network
Network_Broadway_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn, and cast in Network Jan Versweyveld
Farinelli and the King Playbill - Opening Night
Farinelli and the King
Farinelli_and_the_King_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_Crane Rylance Farinelli (c) Joan Marcus 0122_HR.jpg
Sam Crane and Mark Rylance in Farinelli and the King Joan Marcus
The Glass Menagerie Playbill - Opening Night
The Glass Menagerie
Glass_Menagerie_Production_Photo_Broadway_2017_Joe-Mantello-and-Sally-Field-in-The-Glass-Menagerie-Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes-2_HR.jpg
Joe Mantello and Sally Field in The Glass Menagerie Julieta Cervantes
Blackbird Playbill - Opening Night
Blackbird
Blackbird-Prod-Broadway_HR04.jpg
Jeff Daniels and Michelle Williams in Blackbird Brigitte Lacombe
Learn more about the history of the Belasco Theatre here.

