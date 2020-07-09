Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 09, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the beloved theatre.
Bernard B. Jacobs_Broadway Checklist_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>Betrayal</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Betrayal
Betrayal_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox, and Tom Hiddleston in Betrayal Marc Brenner
The Ferryman Playbill - Opening Night
The Ferryman
The_Ferryman_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_Ferryman0244r_HR.jpg
Paddy Considine in The Ferryman Joan Marcus
Bandstand Playbill - Opening Night
Bandstand
Bandstand_Production_Photos_Broadway_2017_04_HR.jpg
Laura Osnes and cast in Bandstand Jeremy Daniel
cover
The Color Purple
Cynthia Erivo and the cast of <i>The Color Purple</i>
Cynthia Erivo and cast of The Color Purple Matthew Murphy
It's Only a Play Playbill - Opening Night
It's Only a Play
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in <i>It's Only a Play</i>
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in It's Only a Play Joan Marcus
Share

Learn more about the history of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.