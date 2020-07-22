Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Broadhurst Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 22, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Broadhurst Theatre have you seen?

<i>Jagged Little Pill</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Jagged Little Pill
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Elizabeth Stanley, and Sean Allan Krill in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Anastasia Playbill - Opening Night
Anastasia
Anastasia_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_[6090]_Christy Altomare in ANASTASIA on Broadway, Photo by Matthew Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Christy Altomare in Anastasia Matthew Murphy
The Front Page Playbill - Opening Night
The Front Page
TheFrontPage_John-Slattery-and-Nathan-Lane_Photo-by-Julieta-Cervantes_0404.jpg
John Slattery and Nathan Lane in The Front Page Julieta Cervantes
Misery
Laurie Metcalf and Bruce Willis in <i>Misery</i>
Laurie Metcalf and Bruce Willis in Misery Joan Marcus
Lucky Guy Playbill - Opening Night
Lucky Guy
Tom Hanks and Maura Tierney in <i>Lucky Guy</i>
Tom Hanks and Maura Tierney in Lucky Guy Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Broadhurst here.

