Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Broadway Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 15, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Broadway Theatre have you seen?

<i>King Kong</i> Playbill - Opening Night
King Kong
Christiani Pitts and King Kong in King Kong Matthew Murphy
Miss Saigon Playbill - Opening Night
Miss Saigon
Eva Noblezada and Devin Ilaw in Miss Saigon Matthew Murphy
Fiddler on the Roof Playbill - July 2016
Fiddler on the Roof
Danny Burstein and cast of Fiddler on the Roof Joan Marcus
Cinderella Playbill - Opening Night
Cinderella
Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, and cast in Cinderella Carol Rosegg
Sister Act Playbill - Opening Night
Sister Act
Patina Miller and cast of Sister Act Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Broadway Theatre here.

