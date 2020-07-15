With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.
Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Broadway Theatre have you seen?
Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Broadway Theatre Have You Seen?
Learn more about the history of the Broadway Theatre here.