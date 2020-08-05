Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre Have You Seen?

Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 05, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With perennially ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a particular show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre have you seen?

Waitress Playbill - Opening NIght
Waitress
Keala Settle, Jessie Mueller and Kimiko Glenn
Keala Settle, Jessie Mueller and Kimiko Glenn in Waitress Joan Marcus
Spring Awakening Playbill - Opening Night
Spring Awakening
Spring Awakening Deaf West HR
The Cast of Deaf West Theater's Spring Awakening Joan Marcus
It Shoulda Been You Playbill - Opening Night
It Shoulda Been You
Sierra Boggess and David Burtka in <i>It Shoulda Been You</i>
Sierra Boggess and David Burtka in It Shoulda Been You Joan Marcus
Love Letters Playbill - Opening Night
Love Letters
Mia Farrow and Brian Dennehy in <i>Love Letters</i>
Mia Farrow and Brian Dennehy in Love Letters
After Midnight Playbill - Opening Night
After Midnight
Dulé Hill and cast of <i>After Midnight</i>
Dulé Hill and cast of After Midnight Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Learn more about the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theatre here.

