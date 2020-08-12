Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Circle in the Square Theatre Have You Seen?

Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Circle in the Square Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 12, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Broadway_Checklist_Cirlce_In_the_square_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Circle in the Square Theatre have you seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>Oklahoma!</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Oklahoma!
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno in Oklahoma! Little Fang Photo
Once on This Island Playbill - Opening Night
Once on This Island
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_02_HR.jpg
Alex Newell, Hailey Kilgore, and cast of Once on This Island Joan Marcus
In Transit Playbill - Opening Night
In Transit
1_The Company of IN TRANSIT, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2016.jpg
Cast of In Transit Joan Marcus
Fun Home Playbill - Opening Night
Fun Home
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in <i>Fun Home</i>
Sydney Lucas, Beth Malone, and Emily Skeggs in Fun Home Joan Marcus
The River Playbill - Opening Night
The River
Hugh Jackman and Cush Jumbo in <i>The River</i>
Hugh Jackman and Cush Jumbo in The River Richard Termine
Learn more about the history of the Circle in the Square Theatre here.

