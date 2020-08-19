Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Cort Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Cort Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 19, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Broadway Checklist_Cort_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Cort Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Cort Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Cort Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>King Lear</i> Playbill - Opening Night
King Lear
King Lear_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Glenda Jackson and cast of King Lear Brigitte Lacombe
<i>Mike Birbiglia&#39;s The New One</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Mike Birbiglia's The New One
Mike Birbiglia
Mike Birbiglia in Mike Birbiglia's The New One Joan Marcus
Indecent Playbill - Opening Night
Indecent
Indecent_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_Lenk, Verson Indecent 2867_HR.jpg
Katrina Lenk and Adina Verson in Indecent Carol Rosegg
Bright Star Playbill - Opening Night
Bright Star
Carmen Cusack and the cast of <i>Bright Star</i>
Carmen Cusack and cast of Bright Star Nick Stokes
cover
Sylvia
Matthew Broderick and Annaleigh Ashford in <i>Sylvia</i>
Matthew Broderick and Annaleigh Ashford in Sylvia Joan Marcus
Share

Learn more about the history of the Cort Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.