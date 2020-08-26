Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre Have You Seen?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre Have You Seen?
By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 26, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
Broadway Checklist_Ethel Barrymore_HR

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre have you seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre Have You Seen?

Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre Have You Seen?

20 PHOTOS
<i>The Inheritance</i> Playbill - Opening Night
The Inheritance
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
<i>The Band&#39;s Visit</i> Playbill - Opening Night
The Band's Visit
The_Band's_Visit_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_0417_Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub in THE BAND'S VISIT, Photo by Matt Murphy, 2017_HR.jpg
Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub in The Band's Visit Matthew Murphy
The Present Playbill - Opening Night
The Present
The_Present_Production_Photos_Broadway_Cate_Blanchett_Richard_Roxburgh_02_HR.jpg
Cate Blanchett and Richard Roxburgh in The Present Joan Marcus
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Playbill - Opening Night
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Alex Sharp and cast in <i>The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time</i>
Alex Sharp and cast of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Joan Marcus
A Raisin in the Sun Playbill - Opening Night
A Raisin in the Sun
in <i>A Raisin in the Sun</i>
Denzel Washington and Sophie Okonedo in A Raisin in the Sun Brigitte Lacombe
Share

Learn more about the history of the Ethel Barrymore Theatre here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.