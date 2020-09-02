Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 02, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre have you seen?

The Book of Mormon
Andrew Rannells and cast of <i>Book of Mormon</i>
Andrew Rannells and cast of Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
Fela Playbill - Opening Night
Fela!
Lauren De Veux, Sahr Ngaujah, and Hettie Vyrine Barnhill in <i>Fela!</i>
Lauren De Veux, Sahr Ngaujah, and Hettie Vyrine Barnhill in Fela! Monique Carboni
33 Variations Playbill - Opening Night
33 Variations
Zach Grenier and Jane Fonda in 33 Variations.
Zach Grenier and Jane Fonda in 33 Variations Joan Marcus
Spring Awakening Playbill - Opening Night
Spring Awakening
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in <i>Spring Awakening</i><br/>
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Lea Michele in Spring Awakening
Sweeney Todd Playbill - Opening Night
Sweeney Todd
Patti LuPone and the cast of <i>Sweeney Todd</i>
Patti LuPone and cast of Sweeney Todd Paul Kolnik
Learn more about the history of the Eugene O'Neill Theatre here.

