Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 09, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.
With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre have you seen?

Come From Away Playbill - Opening Night
Come From Away
Cast
Cast of Come From Away Matthew Murphy
cover
The Humans
Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell, Arian Moayed, Sarah Steele and Cassie Beck in <i>The Humans</i>
Reed Birney, Jayne Houdyshell, Arian Moayed, Sarah Steele, and Cassie Beck in The Humans Brigitte Lacombe
The Audience Playbill - Opening Night
The Audience
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren in The Audience Joan Marcus
Its-Only-a-Play-Playbill-noshadow.jpg
It's Only A Play
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in <i>It's Only a Play</i>
Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick in It's Only a Play Joan Marcus
The Bridges of Madison County Playbill - Opening Night
The Bridges of Madison County
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale in The Bridges of Madison County Joan Marcus
Learn more about the history of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre here.

