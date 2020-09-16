Broadway Checklist: How Many of These Shows at the Gershwin Theatre Have You Seen?

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 16, 2020
 
Look back at the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances at the venue.

With the ever-changing nature of Broadway, the memory of seeing a show can become a collector’s item in its own right, just as much as the cherished Playbill.

Inspired by Playbill’s recent Instagram poll, we’ve created a checklist of the 10 most recent productions to play over 100 performances in each Broadway house. How many of these shows at the Gershwin Theatre have you seen?

Wicked Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 2003
Wicked
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in <i>Wicked</i>
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in Wicked Joan Marcus
Oklahoma! Playbill - Opening Night
Oklahoma!
Jessica Boevers and Justin Bohon in the 2002 Broadway production of <i>Oklahoma!</i>
Jessica Boevers and Justin Bohon in Oklahoma! Courtesy of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization: A Concord Company
Riverdance - on Broadway
Peter Pan Playbill - April 1999
Peter Pan
Cathy Rigby in <i>Peter Pan</i>
Cathy Rigby in Peter Pan Craig Schwartz
On The Town Playbill - Opening Night
On The Town
On_The_Town_Broadway_1971_Michal_Daniel_2.jpg
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Lea Delaria in On The Town Michal Daniel
1776 Playbill - Opening Night
1776
Learn more about the history of the Gershwin Theatre here.

